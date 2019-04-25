× Person in critical condition after west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is in “extremely critical condition” after being found shot on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Voigt Drive at about 9:42 p.m. Thursday. That’s near the intersection of 34th and Moller.

IMPD originally said the person had died, but later said medics were able to regain a pulse. The person was then transported to a local hospital.

Police say the gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted.