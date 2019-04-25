× Many rounds of rain Thursday into early Friday

Showers mainly hung south of Indianapolis Wednesday night but low pressure is sliding into Indiana and will bring with it many rounds of rain. Rain will be isolated Thursday morning, becoming more of an issue by midday. Looks like recess will be inside today. I recommend if you’re heading to work, bring along a lunch so you don’t have to go out into the rain. Heaviest rain has been reported in Southern Illinois. It was out that direction that we’ve seen reports of flooded roadways and even 1″ in diameter hail. Very active overnight just to our southwest. We’ll have rain on and off all day Thursday. Rain boots and an umbrella are recommended. Rain totals could be quite substantial with the highest totals Indianapolis and south and east. Widespread an inch is possible with higher totals possible in isolated areas over the next 24 ours. Good sleeping weather tonight with lows down to the 40s and rain on and off overnight. Rain will wrap up early Friday morning but most of the day will actually be dry. Increasingly sunny and climbing to a comfortable 63 by the afternoon. The weekend will be seasonable in the low 60s with sprinkles Saturday and dry Sunday. An active start to next week with many rounds of rain.