Man arrested in Arizona faces charges in 2018 Winchester murder

Photos of Monty Cook courtesy of Indiana State Police (Photos from previous story. A mugshot from his arrest has not been provided.)

WINCHESTER, Ind.– A man is facing murder and theft charges in Indiana after being arrested in Arizona.

Police in Winchester had been looking for Monty Cook since a man was found dead in a home in 2018.

Around 1 p.m. on November 3, 2018, police found 61-year-old David Brumley dead in a home on West South Street following a welfare check. Brumley’s 2006 Ford Mustang GT and debit card had been taken.

Evidence led police investigators to believe Cook, 59, formerly of Winchester, had the missing items.

On Nov. 21, police in Marion, Arkansas found the car abandoned in a hotel parking lot.

Indiana State Police say they worked with agencies across the western and southwestern United States to find Cook, as they believed he played a role in Brumley’s death.

On April 19, 2019, Arizona State Police found and arrested cook in the Kingman, Arizona area.

He was taken to the Mohave County Jail on arson and theft warrants from Indiana. On April 24, charges of felony murder, auto theft and other theft charges were added.

Cook will be extradited back to Indiana to face the charges.

