Johnson County couple blames marital problems for letting dog starve to death, police say

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A dog starved to death when a Johnson County couple moved out of the home they shared after filing for divorce—leaving the dog behind.

Police arrested Michael Setser, 31, and Amanda Setser, 28. They both face animal cruelty charges.

Police received information on January 17, 2019 about a dead dog in a trailer located in the 4300 block of W. County Line Rd. in Greenwood.

Officers found a dog named Chuck dead inside his crate.

The couple is in the middle of a divorce, and they both left the home. Neither person took Chuck with them or gave him food and water.

According to court documents, Michael called Amanda numerous times telling her to pick up Chuck and her cats because he wasn’t going to take care of them. But she told him she couldn’t because she had no way to take care of them.

Amanda told police she returned to the trailer on January 12 to collect her belongings. She noticed Chuck breathing heavily and seemed ill, but she did not take him to a veterinarian.

According to the veterinarian who performed the necropsy, Chuck died of starvation.

Law enforcement wants to remind people that dogs are protected under Indiana law, and new legislation could keep offenders from possessing another animal for a length of time.