Indians unveil new Circle City uniforms

Posted 11:44 pm, April 25, 2019, by

Courtesy: Indianapolis Indians

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Indians will wear a new alternate jersey on Thirsty Thursdays at Victory Field in 2019.

Dubbed the Circle City uniforms, the blue, white, and red design mimics the Indianapolis city flag, honoring the team’s hometown.

“Indianapolis has been home to the Indians for more than 100 years, and it is a great way to recognize our hometown with a uniform set designed in its honor,” said Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. “We’re celebrating our city and community with a clean and sharp traditional baseball look that pays homage to our most recognizable nickname. Every time we take the field in our new Circle City uniforms, our pride in our city will be on display.”

The first chance for fans to see the uniforms in action will come Thursday, May 2 against Louisville.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.