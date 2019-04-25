IMPD investigates double shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people are injured after a drive-by shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened on North Linwood Avenue near East Washington Street around 1 a.m.

A 29-year-old man was shot several times, and a 37-year-old woman was shot in the legs. Police say the man and woman were talking when the shots were fired. Neither of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the man was there because they don’t think he’s from the neighborhood.

Witnesses tell police they saw the shots come from an SUV, but the neighborhood is too dark for them to give a description about the color of the vehicle or the shooter. So police are trying to see if there are any cameras that captured something.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, and they don’t think the public is in danger.

Anyone with information should call 317-262-TIPS.