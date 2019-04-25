× Central Indiana’s wet weather will continue for the next few days

Our active weather pattern will continue across central Indiana. The jet stream will push a series of low pressure systems across the state and keep the frequent rains coming.

Rain will continue overnight and will be heavy at times. Up to 1″ of rain is likely and winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour. Rain has been heaviest south of I-70 this week and flash flooding will continue. The rain will end early Friday morning and skies will clear during the afternoon. The gusty winds will continue through the day and highs will rise into the 60s.

After a sunny start another wave will move across the state and bring heavy rain late Saturday through early Sunday. Skies will clear Sunday and we’ll have a more rain with scattered t-storms developing Monday and rain will continue through Tuesday.

Our wet weather pattern will end Wednesday. Rain totals ranging from two to four inches are likely during this stretch of wet weather.

So far this has been a wet month.

Heavy rain is likely by 7pm.

Heavy rain will move east by 9pm.

Heavy rain will start to taper off after Midnight.

An inch of rain is likely overnight.

Gusty winds are likely through Friday.

Skies will clear Friday afternoon.

More rain will develop Saturday evening.

Rain will end early Sunday.

More rain will develop Monday.

Rain will end Tuesday.

2-4″ of rain is likely through early next week.