Batesville man arrested for DUI after he passed out in truck on railroad tracks, police say

Posted 11:51 am, April 25, 2019, by

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Batesville man is lucky to be alive after his truck was struck by a train in Ripley County on Monday.

Indiana State Police arrested Eugene Gunter, 64,  after his truck  was stopped on the railroad tracks near the intersection of County Road  600 East near County Road 1350 North.

Officers determined Gunter was passed out in his vehicle on the tracks, but they are unsure how long he had been there. The train was traveling at a reduced speed but was unable to slow down completely before striking the truck.

After their preliminary investigation, officers arrested Gunter for DUI.

Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.