AMBER ALERT: Police search for 17-year-old girl missing from New Albany

Posted 3:45 am, April 25, 2019, by

Carrie Pettay

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police issued a statewide Amber Alert for a teen girl missing from New Albany.

Carrie May Pettay, 17, is a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, blond hair with hazel eyes, and she could be with an adult male and female in a silver 1999 Toyota Solara 2 door with Indiana plate BDG659.

Pettay was last seen on Thursday, April 25 at 12:09 a.m. in New Albany and is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.

