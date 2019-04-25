× 4th scooter company, Lyft, to start operating in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fourth scooter company is setting up shop in Indianapolis.

Thursday, the City said its Department of Business and Neighborhood Services (BNS) gave final approval for Lyft to join Bird, Lime and Spin.

Additionally, a meeting of the BNS Board is scheduled for May 10 to introduce and adopt several regulations regarding mobility operations in Indy.

The regulations are expected to include caps on the number of companies allowed to operate in the city, caps on the number of scooters permitted, and restrictions regarding where companies are allowed to set out the scooters.

The electric scooters have been a point of contention since they were introduced to the city last summer. At one point, they were pulled from the streets because of regulation issues. They returned after the city passed an ordinance.

The City wants to remind residents that scooters are not to be ridden on sidewalks, trails, the Canal Walkway, or at the White River State Park. Also, scooters must be parked upright and left at least 4 feet of unobstructed passageway.