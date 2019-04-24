× Tracking spotty showers for Wednesday

Very light rain showers have moved into central Indiana this Wednesday morning. Not everyone is waking up to rainfall, but keep the umbrella nearby because spotty showers will be around through the morning commute. The rain should become more scattered over the state during the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder and isolated heavy downpours are possible today.

The cloud cover and showers will prevent temperatures from rising into the 70s. Highs today will rise into the mid to lower 60s late in the day. Overnight lows are going to fall into the mid-50s as scattered showers continue to travel over the area.

Additional rain and thunderstorm chances are expected on Thursday. Temperatures will rise a bit more tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances are going to wind down Thursday night as the storm system moves away from Indiana. We’ll end the work week on a dry note with seasonal highs in the mid-60s!

Spring showers return in the weekend forecast as the unsettled weather pattern continues over the Ohio Valley. Rain and storms will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday is going to be the pick of the weekend if you need to get any yard work done! Temperatures will stay mild both Saturday and Sunday.