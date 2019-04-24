Stranger pays respects during funeral procession, photo goes viral

Posted 11:07 pm, April 24, 2019, by

(Photo By Joy Wagler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A photo of a man in Bloomington paying respects to a passing funeral procession has gone viral after being posted on Facebook.

The photo posted Tuesday shows a man who had pulled over, got out of his truck and removed his hat as a sign of respect. The caption says the man stood there in the rain until the procession had passed, and gives him well-deserved praise for taking time to show compassion and respect for others.

The post has already been shared over 1,500 times.

