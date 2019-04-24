Pots and Pans Pie Company brings slice of heaven to Meridian Kessler neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When a much loved local restaurant or bakery opens up, it’s often common to hear that the passion for food behind that business was something picked up through the generations.

Pots and Pans Pie Company is no different.

“It started as a family thing,” said owner Clarissa Morley. “My mom and my grandma were both incredible hostesses and they also baked a lot of pies and lots of other good food.”

Morley found great success when she started selling her pies at local farmers markets. And with the same entrepreneurial spirit of her business-owner father, she knew the natural next step was to open a brick and mortar location.

So on December 1, 2018, Pots and Pans officially opened their doors near in the Meridian Kessler Neighborhood at 4915 N. College Avenue.

Morley said the neighborhood was a great fit because they had been most successful at the Broad Ripple Farmers Market.

“That’s why we decided to land here in this area because we already had a number of customers and a lot of support,” she said.

When you step into Pots and Pans Pie Company, you’ll find a cozy little space with a small dining area, a chalkboard-style menu posted on the wall and a case full of delectable pies in both sweet and savory varieties.

“Our sweet pie menu we sell by the slice and whole here at the shop,” Morley said. “Our menu rotates seasonally, so right now we have a triple chocolate cream, a coconut lime, and a rhubarb [pie].”

The rhubarb pie is a sentimental favorite, so it is one of their most popular seasonal offerings right now. But when it comes to their most popular staples, their sugar crème brulee and apple crumble pies are much loved options that you can always find on the menu.

If you’re looking for something smaller, they also offer hand pies and an opened-faced version called a galette as well as a cookie that’s quite popular in its own right.

Looking for something savory? Just try one of their pot pies.

“We sell our pot pies hot in the shop,” Morley said. “We do a different individual pot pie each day and then we sell those frozen take and bake as well.”

Just like on the sweet side of the menu, traditional favorites reign supreme when it comes to their savory pot pies.

“Other than the chicken pot pie because that one is probably going to be the most popular forever because it’s the most classic and people are most familiar with it,” Morley noted, “[The most popular is] probably the Thai chicken curry or the biscuits and gravy.”

That’s right, on Sundays you can come in to Pots and Pans for a biscuits and gravy pot pie. Guests can get it frozen as a take and bake option, or enjoy it hot in the shop. You can even pair it with a cup of coffee, which is also sourced locally from Blue Mind Roasting, which is located just around the corner.

If you are looking for some spice for a lunch or dinner option—or just looking to try something new—try the Thai chicken curry pot pie.

“It’s got chicken, lemon grass, ginger… It’s got sweet potatoes and it’s really creamy. It’s got a coconut creamy filling,” described Morley.

The comfort of pot pies aren’t just for carnivores. Pots and Pans also offers a delicious vegan pot pie which stays on the menu every day.

“It’s kind of like a creamy coconut turmeric filling that’s kind of zesty, spicy. It’s got walnuts and sweet potatoes and all sorts of veggies,” she said.

And if the Red Line construction just up the road has you concerned, don’t worry. Morley says it hasn’t deterred people from coming in for a little slice of heaven.

“We’ve done very well. We had our best month last month so we’re only hopeful in the future when the construction is over we’re only doing better and baking more,” Morley said.

For more information about Pots and Pans Pie Company, check out their website by clicking here.

