Police searching for thief who stole items from Carmel Meijer

Posted 5:26 pm, April 24, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a thief who stole merchandise from a Meijer store.

At 8:42 p.m. on March 23, police say a man stole a shopping cart full of items from the Meijer on 1424 West Carmel Drive.

The suspect is described as a 5’9″ male who weighs roughly 190 pounds and has short hair, a beard and a piercing on his left ear. He was wearing dark clothing with a black jacket.

If you have any information on the man in the picture below please call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.