Police searching for thief who stole items from Carmel Meijer

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a thief who stole merchandise from a Meijer store.

At 8:42 p.m. on March 23, police say a man stole a shopping cart full of items from the Meijer on 1424 West Carmel Drive.

The suspect is described as a 5’9″ male who weighs roughly 190 pounds and has short hair, a beard and a piercing on his left ear. He was wearing dark clothing with a black jacket.

If you have any information on the man in the picture below please call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).