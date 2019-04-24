Older Hoosiers helping children, earning money through Foster Grandparent Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The federal government is funding what it calls the Foster Grandparent Program in Indiana.

The program offers people 55 and older the opportunity to serve as mentors and tutors for children with special needs or who are considered to be at risk.

These “Foster Grandparents” provide at least 15 hours of weekly service to non-profit organizations such as schools, hospitals, day cars and homeless centers. The volunteers visit their assigned location several times a week, serving as an extra set of hands.

Participants receive a small federal stipend, transportation cost reimbursement, paid sick and vacation leave, a daily lunch and countless hours of satisfaction from their labors of love.

“It really can add $125-150 a month to a senior’s income,” said program director Marcia Debock. “Someone on Social Security finds that a boon.”

To be considered, volunteers must be low income or be living off a fixed income. The process is fairly simple. You’ll apply and then go through some training before starting in the classroom and then you choose your schedule as to how often you go.

