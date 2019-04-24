Off and on showers will continue through early next week

Posted 2:37 pm, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:44PM, April 24, 2019

Central Indiana will see chances for rain for the next several days.

An approaching warm front brought scattered showers to central Indiana Wednesday. Rain will continue overnight and we’ll have another chance for scattered showers across the state on Thursday. Light rain is likely early, followed by heavier rain in the afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70 and will continue through Friday morning.

Our active weather pattern will continue through the weekend. A stronger storm system will move across the state this weekend and bring heavy rain late Saturday through early Sunday.

We’ll have a more rain with scattered t-storms developing Monday.

So far this month we have had more than three inches of rain.

Light rain will fall Thursday morning.

Heavier rain will fall Thursday afternoon.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Friday morning.

Expect a dry Friday afternoon.

More rain will develop late Saturday.

Rain will end early and most of Sunday will be dry.

Scattered t-storms are possible Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.