× Off and on showers will continue through early next week

Central Indiana will see chances for rain for the next several days.

An approaching warm front brought scattered showers to central Indiana Wednesday. Rain will continue overnight and we’ll have another chance for scattered showers across the state on Thursday. Light rain is likely early, followed by heavier rain in the afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70 and will continue through Friday morning.

Our active weather pattern will continue through the weekend. A stronger storm system will move across the state this weekend and bring heavy rain late Saturday through early Sunday.

We’ll have a more rain with scattered t-storms developing Monday.

So far this month we have had more than three inches of rain.

Light rain will fall Thursday morning.

Heavier rain will fall Thursday afternoon.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Friday morning.

Expect a dry Friday afternoon.

More rain will develop late Saturday.

Rain will end early and most of Sunday will be dry.

Scattered t-storms are possible Monday.