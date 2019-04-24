Columbus police searching for missing woman; Silver Alert issued

Posted 12:34 pm, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:39PM, April 24, 2019

Stephanie Hudak (left) and Steven Burton (Right)

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Columbus police are searching for a missing woman who is considered endangered and a Silver Alert is in effect.

Stephanie A. Hudak, 36, was last seen at her residence in the 200 block of South Brooks Street Tuesday night.

She is 5’8″ tall, 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and dark-colored sweatpants.

Police say she’s believed to be with Steven R. Burton, 41. He’s described as 5’2″ tall and 170 pounds. They may be in a red, 1990s Dodge Durango with chrome taillights and black wheels.

Anyone with information about Hudak or Burton is asked to call Columbus police dispatch at 812-379-1689.  Information and tips can be left anonymously.

