Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 8 ‘Final Draft Preview’ now available
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After months of scouting and speculation, the NFL Draft is finally just one day away.
In this week’s episode, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins give an in-depth Colts draft preview by discussing Indy’s likely options at picks 26 and 34, rumors, roster needs, draft strategy and the potential for trades.
Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.