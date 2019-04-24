Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 8 ‘Final Draft Preview’ now available

Posted 4:09 pm, April 24, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After months of scouting and speculation, the NFL Draft is finally just one day away.

In this week’s episode, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins give an in-depth Colts draft preview by discussing Indy’s likely options at picks 26 and 34, rumors, roster needs, draft strategy and the potential for trades.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play

