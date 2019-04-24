Bill legalizing Indiana hemp growth, sales passes both chambers

File Photo (Photo Courtesy of Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A bill making hemp a legal, regulated crop in Indiana has passed out of both chambers of the legislature and is headed to the governor’s desk.

Hemp had been considered a controlled substance under federal drug laws due to its relation to marijuana. That changed when Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, which redefined the plant as an agricultural commodity.

Senate Bill 516 sets up the state’s regulatory structure for hemp, including a hemp advisory committee that will report to the Indiana state chemist and seed commissioner for a period of about two years.

