Bicknell police chief arrested, accused of trying to interfere in investigation

Posted 10:18 am, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:27AM, April 24, 2019

Terry Stremming

BICKNELL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a southwestern Indiana police chief has been arrested for allegedly trying to interfere in a misconduct investigation.

Indiana State Police say a Bicknell police officer went to the Knox County prosecutor’s office Monday and turned over a laptop that possibly contained evidence in the misconduct investigation involving another officer.

State police say Bicknell police Chief Terry Stremming went to the office Tuesday, demanded the return of the laptop and tried to remove it. State police say Stremming allegedly put his hands on an investigator from the prosecutor’s office as he tried unsuccessfully to take the laptop.

State police say Stremming was later arrested and released on bond. The 47-year-old is facing charges of official misconduct and battery.

The Associated Press sent an email Wednesday seeking comment from Stremming.

