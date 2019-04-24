Amazon planning new delivery center in northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon is planning a delivery center in northern Indiana.

Amazon Logistics announced Tuesday that it plans to speed up deliveries in the South Bend area by working with small businesses and independent contractors through the center.

The South Bend Tribune reports the announcement coincides with a document filed recently with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, and others filed with the South Bend Building Department, suggesting plans for an Amazon delivery center near South Bend International Airport.

The state document says that the delivery center would employ about 100 people.

Delivery centers allow Seattle-based Amazon to circumvent the need for some packages to go through traditional carriers, such as the U.S. Postal Service.

