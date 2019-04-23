× Temperatures will cool a bit after cold front gets through

Tree pollen remains high today and allergy sufferers sure know it! Mold counts are the only other allergen on the board right now. We’ll start off fairly mild on our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 60s and highs climbing to around 70 by this afternoon. Rain chances stay rather low today but we’ve got a slight chance for an isolated shower especially mid-morning.

A cold front slides through on Tuesday, shifting our wind to the west and cooling us a touch for the rest of the week. We’ll have a few more small rain chances but nothing substantial.