We are talking about spring cleaning your finances. Jordan Schwartz from Strategic Wealth Designers joining us now. Jordan we've moved past tax season and now we focus on some spring cleaning of the portfolio or the household finances, what is the first thing you would share that may need cleaned up?
Spring cleaning finances
-
Battle of the sexes
-
Importance of having a will
-
Tips for starting a business
-
Impact of trade wars
-
Standing out in today’s job market
-
-
Knowing when it’s time to retire
-
Investing 101
-
Reducing credit card debt
-
Lesser-known economic drivers
-
Last minute tax filing tips
-
-
Spring cleaning your finances
-
Economic landscape of Indianapolis
-
Reading the January markets