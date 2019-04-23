× Serial robbery suspect arrested after IMPD is called to investigate suspicious person

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspicious person call led to the arrest of a serial robbery suspect on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Anthony Johnson was taken into custody in the 5100 block of E. 16th St. on April 13.

According to IMPD, officers discovered Johnson was wanted for a parole violation for previous robberies involving a knife. Police say Johnson matched the physical description of a serial robbery suspect where a knife was also used.

During an interview with IMPD and Lawrence detectives, police say Johnson confessed to robbing the following places:

Circle K- 2485 Post Road

Thortons Gas – 7020 Pendleton Pike – LPD

Easy Pawn – 3376 W. 10th St.

Family Dollar- 6030 E. 21st St.

Payless Liquors- 3739 N. Shadeland Ave.

Get-n-Go – 5201 N. Keystone Ave.

Johnson has been charged with varying counts of corrupt business influence, attempted armed robbery, armed robbery, criminal confinement, and resisting law enforcement.