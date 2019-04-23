Semi accident along I-69 in Grant County puts driver, his rig in mud

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. –Driver error may have played a part of a semi accident that occurred along southbound I-69 just past State Road 18 Tuesday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, the incident occurred just after 4:00 a.m. when the semi struck a construction barrier wall and the driver, unable to straighten out the rig, found himself heading towards the ditch area of the Tippery Ditch Creek where the cab then became immersed in about three feet of mud.

Rescue crews were able to extricate the driver and his passenger after nearly an hour, where the driver was air-lifted to a Ft. Wayne hospital in serious condition while the female passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital in the county.

Removal of the semi took nearly six hours and caused traffic delays in the area for much of the mornings rush.