Police arrest Wells County man for possession of child porn

OSSIAN, Ind. – Indiana State Police say the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested an Ossian man on child pornography charges.

Police say the investigation began in February when a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was received by the ICAC Task Force.

A search warrant was served at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of South Metts Street, according to police. Officers say they interviewed and arrested 26-year-old Coty J. Burton based on evidence resulting from the search warrant.

Burton was taken to the Wells County Jail, where he faces felony charges of possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography (victims under the age of 12).

Additional examination of electronics is ongoing and additional charges are possible, State police say.

Anyone with information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website at http://www.missingkids.com/hom to create a CYBERTIPELINE report.