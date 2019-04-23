× Personal caregiver shot while helping patient in Wayne County home

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. – A personal caregiver was shot inside of a home in Wayne County. Investigators say the shooting was an accident.

It happened at a home on Pennville Road near Cambridge City on Monday around 9:55 a.m.

The homeowner had a loaded gun on the table beside his bed. The home health nurse was walking between the bed and table when her clothing caught the gun, causing it to discharge.

The bullet passed through her right buttock and became lodged in her right forearm.

She was taken to Reid Health in stable condition.

There is no word on whether charges will be filed in the case, but we’ll keep you posted.