Letters, Cards needed for Indy Honor Flight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- Indy Honor Flight hopes you can help them out with a simple task for their next flight. They need cards and letters. Those cards and letters will be handed out during a “Mail Call” on their return flight from visiting the war memorials in Washington, D.C.

Indy Honor Flight organizers say the “Mail Call” triggers memories for the men who served, and anxiously awaited letters and packages from home. You can send your cards and letters to:

Indy Honor Flight

PO Box 10

Plainfield, IN 46168

A simple ‘Thank You’ card or letter is all that’s needed, just letting the veteran know they are not forgotten and their service is appreciated.

The letters and cards need to be sent in soon, the last day they’ll be accepted is May 10th, so they’ll need to be mailed before then. The next flight is on Saturday May 18th.

If you’d like to learn more about Indy Honor Flight, click here.