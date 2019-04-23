Lawmakers to vote on funding for Indy Eleven, Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today the state could take another big step in the effort to keep the Pacers in Indiana another 25 years.

The Senate may vote on a bill this afternoon that would pave the way for funding for renovations at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, including a new plaza.

The plaza would host year-round events for things like concerts, ice skating and basketball games.

Senate Bill 7 would commit nearly $800 million for operating expenses and to fund capital projects.

That funding would come from a mix of existing income, sales, innkeepers, admission and auto rental taxes. They say residents’ taxes will not go up.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says it’s a big deal for the city and the rest of the state.

“I think it’s an important investment for our city to be making. You know the long-term economic development strategy of our sports teams has paid great dividends for our city. So I’m glad to see that we’re taking steps to ensure that that continues,” Hogsett said.

The bill also opens the door for a new soccer stadium for Indy Eleven, but any future developments would also have to be approved by the City County Council.

The Senate session begins at 1:30 p.m.

If the Senate approves the bill, it would go to the governor’s desk. And then the Indianapolis City County Council would have to give final approval of the overall deal before renovations start at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.