Indiana man sentenced to 63 years after killing man with cellphone cord

Posted 10:03 am, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:15AM, April 23, 2019

Christopher J. Brinker

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man has been sentenced to 63 years in prison for using a cellphone cord to choke an acquaintance who died about eight months after the attack.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports 31-year-old Christopher J. Brinker of New Castle was given his punishment Monday after pleading guilty to murder in an agreement with prosecutors. In exchange, unrelated drug charges were dismissed.

Brinker was arrested in August 2017 after the attack in New Castle on 40-year-old Jeb Stuart Jones, who was hospitalized afterward. Brinker was initially charged with attempted murder, but the charge was upgraded after Jones died in April 2018. An autopsy determined the attack was to blame.

During an interview with officers, Brinker said he attacked Jones after recalling an earlier occasion when he had insulted him.

