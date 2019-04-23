Expect a mild Wednesday with a chance for rain

A couple of cold fronts will affect our weather this week. After a dry start, several chances for rain will enter the weather picture for the rest of the week. Although rain is in the forecast, neither day this week looks like a complete washout. An INDYCAR Open Test is scheduled for Wednesday and we’ll have cloudy skies with a chance for rain manly south of I-70.  Testing may briefly be delayed by rain.

We’ll have another chance for scattered showers south of I-70 on Thursday.

A stronger storm system will move across the state this weekend and bring rain Saturday through early Sunday.

So far this has been a mild month.

Temperatures dropped behind the cold front Tuesday afternoon.

Light rain will develop Wednesday morning.

Light rain will spread across southern Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

The heaviest rain will stay south of I-70.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain at the Speedway.

We’ll have a cloudy Thursday.

Showers are possible Thursday afternoon.

Expect a dry, cool Friday.

More rain will develop Saturday.

Rain will end early on Sunday.

