Brothers involved in alleged hoax attack against Jussie Smollett sue his legal team for defamation

CHICAGO, Ill. – The two brothers involved in the alleged hoax attack against Jussie Smollett are now suing Smollett’s attorneys for defamation, CBS Chicago reports.

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was accused of faking a racist and homophobic attack. Police said he hired two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo, to help him carry out the fake attack.

However, prosecutors dropped all charges against Smollett last month.

According to police, the Osundairo brothers said Smollett paid them $3,500 to stage the attack, but Smollett said he paid them because they were his trainers. They later backed up Smollett’s story. They were never charged in the case.

Attorneys Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian maintain that the Osundairo brothers actually attacked Smollett, according to CBS Chicago.

During an interview with the Today Show, Glandian suggested the brothers may have been wearing “white face” during the attack, which is why Smollett initially thought his attackers were white.

The lawsuit obtained by CBS Chicago says, “Statements indicating Plaintiffs actually criminally battered Mr. Smollett without his consent are patently false and defamatory, as Mr. Smollett originated, planned, and orchestrated the attack.”

The lawsuit claims the statements made by the attorneys have “have caused considerable damage to Plaintiffs’ careers, as they have lost talent agent contracts and career opportunities.” It also says they caused them “irreparable financial damage.”