Body pulled from White River in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind.– A death investigation is underway in Muncie after a body was found in White River Tuesday morning.

Police say a person walking near the river by Jackson Street saw a body in the water between 7 and 7:30 a.m.

The victim, a male, was pulled out and taken to a local hospital for an autopsy. His identity has not been released at this time.