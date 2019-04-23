× Bill to increase school bus safety headed to House floor for final vote

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bill that would increase safety at school bus stops is one vote away from passing at the Indiana Statehouse.

Senate Bill 2 would increase criminal penalties for drivers who disregard flashing red lights and stop arms on school buses.

It was inspired by that terrible October crash that killed three siblings in Rochester.

There has been disagreement between members of the House and Senate about how to pay for cameras mounted on buses. The cameras would capture images of drivers who speed past stopped buses.

The bill’s author included new language that would allow school districts to approach local government for funding to pay for those cameras.

The Senate rules and legislative procedure committee voted 11-0 to pass the current wording of the bill.

It will now go to the House floor for a final vote which could happen as soon as today.