INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The folks at Riley Hospital for Children say 2018 was their year of the baby.

A total of 17 respiratory therapists delivered babies between January 15, 2018 and January 1, 2019.

Although scheduling can be quite the challenge, the new moms say they value the built-in support network.

Somehow, 13 of the moms were able to get together with their newborns on Saturday in the Riley Outpatient Center.