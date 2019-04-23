× 3 charged with human trafficking after Kentucky teen is found in back of U-Haul, sheriff says

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Three people from Kentucky were arrested in Cincinnati after a 16-year-old girl was kidnapped, locked in the back of a U-Haul truck and raped, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department says the teen was reported missing on Saturday. Officers believe 29-year-old Tiffany Cheek, an acquaintance of the girl, lured the juvenile from her home under false pretenses of being her guardian.

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Police Department took custody of the girl after receiving a tip that she was being kept in the back of the truck in a parking lot.

Later that day, Knox County deputies traveled to Cincinnati to pick up the girl. During an interview with the teen, deputies say they learned Cheek and two men, 34-year-old Michael Nason and 27-year-old Carl Hickman, had kidnapped her. The sheriff’s department says the teen was then locked in the back of the U-Haul with Nason, where they “engaged in sexual activity.”

Nason is being charged with rape, unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference, kidnapping, human trafficking, unlawful imprisonment, and trafficking in controlled substance.

Cheek is facing charges of unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference, kidnapping, human trafficking, unlawful imprisonment, and trafficking in controlled substance.

Hickman is expected to face the same charges as Cheek once he’s extradited back to Kentucky.