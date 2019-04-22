× Survey finds majority of Hoosiers believe in climate change, support efforts to address it

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A statewide survey released Monday found that a majority of Hoosiers believe in climate change.

The survey, commissioned as part of the Indiana University Prepared for Environmental Change Grand Challenge initiative, revealed that four out of five Indiana residents believe in climate change and three out of four support efforts to address its impact.

Additionally, three out of four respondents believe that climate change will have a negative impact on Indiana’s economy.

A majority of those surveyed report more frequent observations of flooding, agricultural damage, unpredictable weather patterns and infrastructure deterioration in the form of potholes.

While the survey indicated some differences by political affiliation (41 percent of Republicans think there is scientific uncertainty about climate change versus 17 percent of Democrats), both Republicans and Democrats offer majority support for measures to improve the state’s resilience in the face of climate change.

Researchers say the results provide further evidence that community-based strategies are needed if Indiana is to effectively respond to, mitigate and adapt to the threats posed by climate change.

“These survey results suggest that Hoosiers know we must act now to protect the environment we have, while we have it,” said Janet McCabe, assistant director of policy and implementation for IU’s Environmental Resilience Institute and a former assistant administrator at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “As we continue to experience the consequences of a changing climate — historic flooding, record-setting cold — the challenge is hitting close to home. That’s especially true for a pillar of our state’s economy: our farmers and all of us who depend on them for our food.”

More than 1,000 Indiana residents participated in the survey from April 3 to April 10. IU says the margin of error fell within plus or minus 3 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95 percent.

