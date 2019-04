× S.R. 45 closure in Brown County postponed until May 6

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Due to recent rains, the closure of S.R. 45 near Bean Blossom Creek between Carmel Ridge Road and W. Lost Branch Road in Brown County has been postponed until Monday, May 6, weather permitting.

The closure was originally set to begin Monday, April 22.

The road will be closed for approximately five days for a culvert replacement project. The official detour for the closure is S.R. 46.