Rapper Wiz Khalifa to perform in central Indiana as part of 29-city tour

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 05: Wiz Khalifa performs at the HUGO show during the Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 at Motorwerk on July 5, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for HUGO)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Grammy-nominated rapper Wiz Khalifa will make a stop in central Indiana as part of his 29-city “The Decent Exposure Tour.”

The show is scheduled for July 26 at 6 p.m. at Noblesville’s Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center. French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama will join Wiz Khalifa as special guests.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at LiveNation.com. Tickets for Citi card members and VIP packages go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

The rapper dropped his new 14-song mix tape, Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young, on Friday. He also released a five-part docuseries last week on Apple Music.

The tour kicks off July 9 in Atlanta, Georgia, and wraps up Aug. 15. You can find a list of concert dates here.

