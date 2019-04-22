× Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a Madison County traffic accident.

Investigators were called to County Rd. 900 N., east of Alexandria, shortly before 8:30 p.m., on a report of a vehicle accident. The driver of a motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle crash at the location, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are working now to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.