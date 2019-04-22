Mother of murdered Delphi teen ‘cautiously hopeful’ ahead of Monday’s news conference

DELPHI, Ind. — In less than 24 hours, Indiana State Police will be releasing new information in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Authorities are calling this a ‘significant update’ as the investigation moves in a ‘new direction.’

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of her, miss her, cry about it,” said Carrie Timmons, Libby’s mother.

Today is the day–it’s the line they’ve repeated and the hope they’ve held onto for nearly 800 days.

“It’s been long enough. We’ve waited long enough,” said Timmons.

Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered back in February of 2017. The two teenagers were hiking along the Delphi Historic Trails.

Detectives released a grainy picture of the suspected killer and an audio clip of him saying ‘down the hill.’ Both the picture and the audio clip were taken from Libby’s phone. Five months after the crime, detectives released a black and white sketch of the suspected killer. The case remains unsolved.

“It’s mind-boggling to me, I don’t get it. I hope one day soon we will have an answer,” said Timmons.

Answers could be just hours away; Monday afternoon State Police are holding a press conference.

“I’m not real sure what to think of the words ‘new direction,’ but if it’s a new direction that gets us closer to the end, then I’m all for it,” said Timmons.

Carrie Timmons is Libby’s mother. Just like everyone else, she’s speculating on what the new information could be. She considered any clue to be a major development.

“So, to know one thing about the case and something that can hopefully move us forward, that’s absolutely huge,” said Timmons.

A source tells CBS 4, an arrest has not been made. We asked investigators several questions but so far, they’re remaining tight-lipped.

“(I’m) cautiously hopeful because I’ve gotten my hopes up before and had to relive it again and it’s awful. I don’t want to do that again,” said Timmons.

The press conference is Monday at the Canal Center in Delphi. The public is welcome. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.. The press conference is set to start at noon.