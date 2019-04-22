Chilly morning with gorgeous afternoon to follow

Posted 6:27 am, April 22, 2019

Just cool enough for a sweater or jacket Monday morning.  A clear sky has allowed us to dip to the 50s and 40s.  We’ll warm quickly!  By lunchtime we’ll already be well into 60s and afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s.  With all the sunshine and southwesterly breezy, it’ll be a lovely spring day. Our average high for April 22 is in the mid to upper 60s, we’ll pass that by lunchtime.  As great as Sunday’s weather was, we’ll actually be even warmer today! Plenty of sunshine expected for Monday. Most of the day will be dry and in the 60s on Tuesday.  There is a chance for a passing shower or storm as a cold front slides through but should not be a huge part of the day. Temperatures actually look great all of the next seven days.  60s and 70s stay strong with overnight lows nowhere near freezing.

