× A mild week ahead with several chances for scattered showers

So far April has been a mild, wet month. Temperatures have been almost two degrees above average. We have had 15 days with high temperatures above average and 7 days of below average weather. Rainfall has plentiful with over three inches of rain so far.

Our mild, wet trend will continue this week with highs in the 60s and 70s and several chances for rain. Although rain is in the forecast, neither day this week looks like a complete washout. We’ll have slight chance for rain late Tuesday. An INDYCAR Open Test is scheduled for Wednesday and the day should be dry. We’ll have another chance for scattered showers Thursday and again this weekend.

Temperatures have been above average this month.

Rainfall has been above average this month.

We’ll have a chance for a few showers Tuesday.

Wednesday should be mainly dry.

High will be in the 60s Wednesday.

We’ll have a chance for showers Thursday.

Expect a dry Friday.

We’ll have a chance for showers late Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for rain early Sunday.