IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about the Mueller report and its findings?

How will it impact the 2020 campaign? And how will Pete Buttigieg and the many other Democrats running for President approach the controversy?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Elise Shrock, Mike Murphy and Peter Hanscom discuss this week's top stories, including the latest news from the Statehouse with the legislative session now in its final days.

Besides finishing the details on a two-year state budget, lawmakers are also working to complete a bill dealing with casinos and gaming policy, an issue that drew controversial headlines last week when Speaker Bosma announced his recusal from the bill.

On this week's edition of IN Focus, we also highlight some of next month's mayoral primaries, including the latest news from Carmel, where bribery allegations were addressed in a mayoral debate last week.

Hamilton County Democrats have called for an election board investigation into whether a proposed bribe was discussed during a meeting attended by representatives for the two Republican candidates for mayor in Carmel and the head of the Hamilton County Republican Party, accusations that Mayor Jim Brainard has denied.