IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Posted 8:40 am, April 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:14AM, April 21, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about the Mueller report and its findings?

How will it impact the 2020 campaign? And how will Pete Buttigieg and the many other Democrats running for President approach the controversy?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Elise Shrock, Mike Murphy and Peter Hanscom discuss this week's top stories, including the latest news from the Statehouse with the legislative session now in its final days.

Besides finishing the details on a two-year state budget, lawmakers are also working to complete a bill dealing with casinos and gaming policy, an issue that drew controversial headlines last week when Speaker Bosma announced his recusal from the bill.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program (including exclusive bonus content from our panel) on iTunesGoogle PlaySoundCloud or Stitcher.

On this week's edition of IN Focus, we also highlight some of next month's mayoral primaries, including the latest news from Carmel, where bribery allegations were addressed in a mayoral debate last week.

Hamilton County Democrats have called for an election board investigation into whether a proposed bribe was discussed during a meeting attended by representatives for the two Republican candidates for mayor in Carmel and the head of the Hamilton County Republican Party, accusations that Mayor Jim Brainard has denied.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.