Groups protest for marijuana legislation reform

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Multiple groups gathered downtown Saturday to protest what they believe are backwards marijuana laws in Indiana.

The groups protest each year on April 20. Multiple marijuana bills this year didn't receive a hearing.

Governor Holcomb has said in the past he won't back legalizing marijuana until laws change at the federal level. Marijuana is still listed as a Schedule I drug, making it illegal nationally. Thirty-three states and the District of Columbia have legalized medical marijuana.