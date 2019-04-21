Central Indiana’s own Gordon Hayward plays key role in defeating Pacers

Posted 8:19 pm, April 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20PM, April 21, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 21: Kyrie Irving #11 ,Marcus Morris #13 and Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics celebrates in the 110-106 win over the Indiana Pacers in game four of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 21, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gordon Hayward added to his long list of successes inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, leading the Boston Celtics with 20 points in a 110-106 win over the Indiana Pacers, Sunday afternoon.

The result moves the Celtics into the second round of the playoffs with a 4-0 sweep.

“It felt really good out there,” said Hayward, the former standout with the Butler Bulldogs and even before that at Brownsburg High School. “I thought tonight was a total team effort. At different points in the game, different guys stepped up, and to do it in front of friends and family was a lot of fun.”

Hayward is competing in his first postseason with the Celtics after signing with them two summers ago. He missed last year’s playoffs after suffering a severe leg injury in his first regular season game with the team.

“It’s been a long process to get back to where he probably feels as good as he does now,” explained Boston head coach Brad Stevens, who also coached Hayward at Butler. “He was big at the end of the game tonight for sure.”

“I think I feel way better now than I did at the beginning of the season,” added Hayward. “For sure physically it’s been a slow progression and (I’m) still continuing to do ankle exercises and continue to strengthen that ankle, but I think more than anything, (it’s) having the experience, getting the reps, (and) getting the confidence back.”

Hayward and the Celtics will confidently enter round two of the postseason against the winner of the Milwaukee/Detroit series. The 1-seed Bucks lead the Pistons 3-0. Game 4 of the series is scheduled for Monday night at 8:00 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.