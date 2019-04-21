Celtics top Pacers 110-106 in game four to complete sweep

Posted 3:38 pm, April 21, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 21: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers in game four of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 21, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Celtics beat the Pacers 110-106 in game four of their Eastern Conference playoff series to complete the sweep.

Boston advances to the second round to take on the winner of the Milwaukee-Detroit series, while Indiana begins its offseason.

The Celtics held a slim one-point lead entering the fourth before taking complete control in the last quarter.

Brownsburg and Butler product Gordon Hayward led Boston with 20 points while Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for the Pacers.

Indiana has now been eliminated in the first round of the postseason four years in a row.

