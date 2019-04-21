× Alert issued after second armed robbery within two days reported near IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An emergency alert was issued after an armed robbery occurred near Indiana University Purdue University – Indianapolis on Saturday morning.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 9 a.m. in the area of 10th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The university stated the suspect was described as a black female, 5’3″, 150 lbs., wearing a blue surgical type mask, black hoodies, and grey jogging pants. She was armed with a black or grey handgun and last seen walking east on Indiana Avenue toward St. Claire Street.

Both the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana University Police Department searched the area after warning people to stay away in the alert. IMPD will continue to investigate the area.

A threat is no longer imminent, officials said, and normal routines could be resumed.

IUPUI Alert! An armed robbery occurred at 10th Street and Indiana Avenue. Stay away from the area. Follow officials instructions. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) April 21, 2019

This is the second armed robbery to happen near IUPUI in the last two days.

On Friday, April 19, an alert was issued by IUPUI after an individual was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street prompting a search by both the Indianapolis Metro Police Department and the Indiana University Police Department.