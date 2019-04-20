× Juvenile, grandfather sent to hospital after accidental Greencastle shooting

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police say an accidental shooting sent a juvenile and his grandfather to the hospital.

According to ISP, a juvenile was visiting his grandparents on Friday when he asked his grandfather if they could shoot his handgun. The grandfather allegedly told his grandson he would have to wait, but they could possibly shoot the gun later. The grandson then entered his grandfather’s room, found his gun and began loading it. The grandfather entered the bedroom and was attempting to take the gun away from his grandson when the gun went off, police say.

The bullet is said to have traveled through the grandfather’s left hand and struck the grandson in the leg.

Police say the grandfather chose not to wait for medical assistance, and instead drove the two to the Putnam County Hospital. The grandson was later taken by ambulance to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

State police provided these firearm safety rules to help prevent accidental shootings.