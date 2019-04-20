× ‘Hero Dog Jog 5K’ raises funds for new IMPD K9

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will now be able to purchase a new K-9 after a fundraising event raised more than $10,000 Saturday.

The cold weather and rain didn’t keep runners away from the Hero Dog Jog 5K at Decatur Township School for Excellence.

Kaylee Pearson started the event in 2016 when she was a senior at Decatur Central. She decided to bring the event back this year after the success in 2016.

Her dad is an IMPD officer, and she says she was motivated to help grow the K-9 unit because buying the dogs, training and equipment can get pricey.

She says people can get involved by showing officers support.

“Always just be nice to your police officers, they really do want to help you, they really are trying to make the community better and safer and that’s all they really need from us is a little bit of support,” Pearson said.

Pearson says she hopes to organize another race next year.